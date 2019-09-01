Israeli military says current hostilities with Hezbollah apparently over

Israel’s military said it appears that an eruption of fighting with Hezbollah along the Lebanon border on Sunday is over after the armed group fired anti-tank missiles and Israel responded with artillery and air strikes.
