Israeli retaliation strikes kill two Palestinian gunmen in Gaza

GAZA (Reuters) – Israel launched fresh airstrikes in the Gaza Strip on Saturday in response to rocket fire from the enclave and the Palestinian Islamist Hamas group said two of its gunmen were killed in the bombings.
