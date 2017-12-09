GAZA (Reuters) – Israeli air strikes in Gaza killed two Palestinian gunmen on Saturday after rockets were fired from the enclave, in violence that erupted over President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Israeli strikes kill two Gaza gunmen, anti-Trump protests less intense - December 9, 2017
- Russia says it is fully committed to nuclear missile pact - December 9, 2017
- Islamic State completely ‘evicted’ from Iraq, Iraqi PM says - December 9, 2017