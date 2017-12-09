GAZA (Reuters) – Israeli air strikes in Gaza killed two Palestinian gunmen on Saturday after rockets were fired from the enclave, in violence that erupted over President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Israeli strikes kill two Gaza gunmen, but anti-Trump protests subside - December 9, 2017
- Iraqi PM says Islamic State completely ‘evicted’ from Iraq - December 9, 2017
- Firefighters race to contain California wildfires as winds set to strengthen - December 9, 2017