Israeli troops kill three Palestinians, wound scores in protests over Jerusalem

GAZA (Reuters) – Israeli troops shot dead three Palestinians and wounded 150 others on Friday, medical officials said, as protests over U.S. President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital entered a second week.
