Israel’s Arab-dominated Joint List party on Sunday backed Benny Gantz to form a new government, making Gantz’s bloc of supporters larger than that of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, though still neither commanded a majority.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Israel’s president floats unity government between Netanyahu and Gantz - September 22, 2019
- Israel’s Arab list party pushes Gantz ahead of Netanyahu - September 22, 2019
- Canada’s Trudeau campaigns after blackface images deliver blow to polling numbers - September 22, 2019