Israel’s Gantz, main Netanyahu rival, says to meet Trump on peace plan

Israeli centrist party leader Benny Gantz said on Saturday he has accepted an invitation to meet U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on Monday to discuss a peace plan for the Middle East.
