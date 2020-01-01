Israel’s Netanyahu says he will seek immunity in graft cases

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday he would ask parliament to protect him from prosecution in the three graft cases he faces, a politically-risky move that could delay criminal proceedings against him for months.
