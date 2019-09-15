Israel’s Netanyahu sharpens focus on settlements, two days before ballot

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stepped up a bid for far-right votes two days before a closely-contested election, convening his cabinet in the occupied West Bank and having it approve legal status for an unauthorized outpost.
