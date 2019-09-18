Israel’s election remained too close to call Wednesday morning, with television stations carrying unofficial results showing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tied with his main rival, former military chief Benny Gantz.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- France sending experts to investigate Saudi oil attack: Elysee - September 18, 2019
- Israel’s Netanyahu teetering in close election race - September 18, 2019
- From oil shocks to funding strains, Fed confronts new complexities - September 18, 2019