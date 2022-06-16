Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Israels & Neuman, PLC Investigates Losses with A.G. Morgan, Vincent Camarda, and James McArthur

Israels & Neuman, PLC Investigates Losses with A.G. Morgan, Vincent Camarda, and James McArthur

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 39 mins ago

MASSAPEQUA, N.Y., June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Israels & Neuman, PLC, a national securities and investment fraud law firm, announces that it is investigating allegations made by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) related to Vincent Camarda, James McArthur, and A.G. Morgan Financial Advisors. The SEC claims that Camarda and McArthur were involved in selling $75 million in unregistered securities with a lending company called Complete Business Solutions Group, which did business as Par Funding. The SEC has further alleged that A.G. Morgan and Camarda violated their fiduciary duties by failing to disclose conflicts of interest.

Complete Business Solutions Group, a/k/a Par Funding, has been placed in receivership in the Southern District of Florida. It is believed that investors have lost significant amounts of money in Par Funding and its associated entities.

Vincent Camarda was affiliated with a number of brokerage firms while he was alleged to have sold investments in Par Funding. Securities brokerage firms have legal obligations to reasonably supervise all representatives registered with their firm. When brokerage firms fail to adhere to their supervisory responsibilities, they can be held liable for investor losses. Israels & Neuman, PLC is investigating whether Par Funding investors may be able to recover some of their investment losses through securities arbitration with Mr. Camarda’s former brokerage firms.

If you or someone you know lost money investing with Vincent Camarda, James McArthur, or Par Funding, please call Israels & Neuman for a free consultation. Our attorneys will personally discuss all of your rights as an investor and the remedies you have related to investment or securities losses.

For more information or for a Free case evaluation, CONTACT ISRAELS & NEUMAN at 720-599-3505 or visit us at www.israelsneuman.com.

Israels & Neuman, PLC
Phone: (720) 599-3505
Fax: (720) 230-5455
Email Aaron Israels: aaron@israelsneuman.com
Email David Neuman: dave@israelsneuman.com
Website: www.israelsneuman.com

 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.