No matter how you look at it, the first direct attack by Iran against Israel was a victory for the Jewish state.
And the United States. And Britain and France. And an utter humiliation for Tehran.
Yet many are still understandably nervous that it could lead to a wider war.
In launching more than 300 drones and missiles over the weekend, the Iranians showed the world that Israel’s military technology is far superior to theirs. Iran no longer seems quite so threatening, and
