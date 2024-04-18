Identity Change Emphasizes Sustainable, Resilient and Essential Nature of Recycling

Washington, DC, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — After more than 35 years as the Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries, ISRI today announced it is now the Recycled Materials Association (ReMA). The new name and logo were unveiled during the closing general session of ISRI2024 Convention and Exhibition in Las Vegas, an event that saw record attendance from the US and more than 70 countries for the organization’s major annual meeting.

“From everyday items to our essential infrastructure, recycled materials power the manufacturing supply chain that makes our economy stronger, our planet more sustainable, and our lives better” said Robin Wiener, President of the Recycled Materials Association. “Our new name, the Recycled Materials Association, clearly and accurately describes who we are as an organization and who we represent. I am excited to unveil our dynamic new name and logo to stakeholders around the world.”

ISRI Outgoing Chair Brian Henesey said, “The Recycled Materials Association is the culmination of years of work in refining how we present our industry to the world. It has been an honor to Chair this organization through this endeavor and a privilege to be one of the ongoing chain of leaders working to make us more successful tomorrow than we are today.”

Recycled Materials Association Incoming Chair Colin Kelly remarked, “With the introduction of this new brand identity, we embark on an exciting future for our organization that reflects our evolution, our values, and our vision. This new name represents our dedication to rethinking how we approach recycling, pushing the boundaries of what is possible, and striving for a world where recycling is at the heart of sustainable development.”

The organization’s new identity includes a new tagline – Sustainable. Resilient. Essential. – which emphasizes the industry’s core benefits to society and attributes. The recycled materials industry is Sustainable – helping protect the environment. It is Resilient – providing materials that strengthen the economy. It is also Essential – by ensuring the things we need are there to make everyday life better.

In the lead up to the new name and logo reveal, the association celebrated its history with several initiatives. Earlier this month, the organization launched an online timeline featuring historic milestones from the recycled materials industry, as well as memorable moments from across the organization’s more than 30 years. Visit https://history.isri.org to learn the story and foundation of the Recycled Materials Association. There are interviews, videos and museum-grade images that tell the story of the recycled materials industry.

The association also launched a digital mosaic where members shared memories of ISRI and various events over the years in the lead up to ISRI2024. A full-scale physical installation was then part of the ISRI Hub during the convention to bring member’s memories to life onsite.

Now at more than 1,700 members, the association was formed in 1987 when the Institute of Scrap Iron and Steel merged with the National Association of Recycling Industries. The association has a tremendously loyal membership with roughly 800 companies having been members of the organization for more than 20 years.

The new Recycled Materials Association logo can be accessed at RecycledMaterials.org.

###

For more information, contact Eric Reller, VP of Communications at [email protected].

The Recycled Materials Association (ReMA) represents more than 1,700 companies in the U.S. and 40 countries around the globe. Based in Washington, D.C., ReMA provides advocacy, education, safety and compliance training, and promotes public awareness of the vital role recycled materials play in the U.S. economy, global trade, the environment and sustainable development.

CONTACT: Eric Reller Recycled Materials Association (202) 662-8525 [email protected]