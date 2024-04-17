Washington, D.C., April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (April 17, 2024 – Washington, D.C.) – ISRI, Voice of the Recycled Materials Industry™, will present its 2024 Design for Recycling® Award to the REMADE Institute at the ISRI2024 Convention and Exposition on April 18, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nev. REMADE is being honored with the award for its programmatic research to support implementation of Design for Recycling® (DFR) principles in manufacturing.

The DFR Award is ISRI’s highest recognition given annually to the most-outstanding contribution to DFR principles, whether through manufactured products, manufacturing innovations, or research or program activities.

“We are delighted to honor the REMADE Institute with ISRI’s Design for Recycling award that recognizes the organization’s substantial contributions to encouraging DFR product design in manufacturing,” said ISRI President Robin Wiener. “REMADE’s significant and unique support for research in Design for Recycling, recycling technologies, and systems analysis for recyclable and recycled materials in the U.S. economy are innovative and help to reduce emissions.”

Founded in 2017, REMADE ( R educing EM bodied Energy A nd D ecreasing E missions), is a 167-member public-private partnership established and funded in part by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Advanced Materials and Manufacturing Technologies (AMMTO) with an initial investment of $140 million. REMADE is the only national institute focused entirely on developing innovative technologies to accelerate the U.S.’s transition to a Circular Economy. In partnership with industry, academia, trade organizations, and national laboratories, REMADE enables early-stage applied research and development that will create jobs, dramatically reduce embodied energy and greenhouse gas emissions, and increase the supply and use of recycled materials.

“The REMADE Institute is honored to receive the 2024 Design for Recycling® Award from ISRI, an industry trade organization leader, founding member of the Institute, and a longtime partner of ours,” said REMADE CEO Nabil Nasr. “Together with our members, REMADE is dedicated to accelerating the nation’s transition to the Circular Economy. Nowhere is that more important than right at the beginning in the design phase. Circular design is a vital area of research, and this award recognizes that and raises awareness of the critical role that circular design plays in the race to net zero by 2050.”

For more than 15 years, ISRI’s DFR award has highlighted the successes of innovative product design. Recent winners include Sonoco Alloyd, Cascade Engineering, Lexmark, and Nestlé Waters North America. The full list is available here.

ISRI is the “Voice of the Recycled Materials Industry™,” representing more than 1,700 companies in the U.S. and 40 countries around the globe. Based in Washington, D.C., ISRI provides advocacy, education, safety and compliance training, and promotes public awareness of the vital role recycled materials play in the U.S. economy, global trade, the environment and sustainable development.

