ISS Joins Glass Lewis in Recommending Shareholders Vote “FOR” All Proposals Ahead of iBio’s Upcoming Annual Meeting

– iBio’s Board Urges Shareholders to Vote Today to Support Company’s Strategic Growth Plans –

BRYAN, Texas, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — iBio, Inc. (NYSEA:IBIO) (“iBio” or the “Company”), a developer of next-generation biopharmaceuticals and pioneer of the sustainable, plant-based FastPharming Manufacturing System®, today announced that Institutional Shareholder Services, Inc. (“ISS”) has joined Glass Lewis and Co., LLC (“Glass Lewis”) in recommending that the Company’s stockholders vote “FOR” all proposals put forth in the definitive proxy statement prior to its Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on December 9, 2021.

The voting recommendations of ISS and Glass Lewis are relied upon by institutional investment firms, mutual funds, and other fiduciaries globally for independent advice on shareholder voting and corporate governance. Neither firm has any business relationship with iBio, and iBio did not engage or compensate them for their analyses or recommendations.

“We are pleased that the two leading independent proxy advisory firms have now both affirmed our Board of Director’s recommendation that all six of the proposals to be voted on at our upcoming Annual Meeting are in our shareholders’ best interests,” commented Tom Isett, Chairman & CEO of iBio.

SUPPORT THE PROPOSALS AND HELP IBIO GROW

General (Ret.) James T. Hill, Presiding Director of iBio, said, “My fellow Board members and I would like to thank those stockholders who have already voted in favor of the proposals. And, to those who have not yet voted, we urge you to support the proposals and vote ‘FOR’ them now in order to give iBio the strategic flexibility it needs to grow.”

If you have questions, or need assistance in voting your shares, please contact Okapi Partners at 1-844-203-3605 (toll-free in the U.S. and Canada), or +1-212-297-0720 (international), or by email at info@okapipartners.com.

Important Information

This communication may be deemed to be solicitation material in connection with the proposals to be considered at iBio’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. In connection with the proposals, the Company filed a definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on October 26, 2021. Shareholders are urged to read the definitive proxy statement and all other relevant documents filed with the SEC because they contain important information about the proposals. An electronic copy of the definitive proxy statement is available on the Company’s website at www.ibioinc.com under “SEC Filings” in the Investors section and on the Company’s EDGAR profile at www.sec.gov.

About iBio, Inc.

iBio is a developer of next-generation biopharmaceuticals and a pioneer in sustainable, plant-based biologics manufacturing. Its FastPharming System® combines vertical farming, automated hydroponics, and novel glycosylation technologies to rapidly deliver high-quality monoclonal antibodies, antigens, and other proteins. iBio is developing proprietary biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of cancers, as well as fibrotic and infectious diseases. The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, iBio CDMO LLC, provides FastPharming Contract Development and Manufacturing Services along with Glycaneering Development Services™ for advanced recombinant protein design. For more information, visit www.ibioinc.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and include statements regarding the anticipated effects of stockholder approval of matters to be voted on at iBio's 2021 annual meeting of stockholders (the "Annual Meeting"). While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements.

