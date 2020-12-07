ISSTD Expands Its Member Benefits with EthosCE

Breaking News
Long-Time CadmiumCD Client Extends Software Platform to Manage Educational Activities

FOREST HILL, Md., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Since 2014, The International Society for the Study of Trauma and Dissociation (ISSTD) has used CadmiumCD’s myCadmium Event Management Platform to collect, manage, and share content for its annual and regional conferences and trade shows. Today, ISSTD expands its capabilities by bringing on CadmiumCD sister company, EthosCE, as its Learning Management System for all continuing education programs.

“ISSTD’s annual and regional conferences are only one facet of their organization’s continuing education activities,” says Raja Venkata, EthosCE Director of Client Services. “EthosCE adds to ISSTD’s capabilities by enabling them to deliver year-round education to their members.”

The addition of EthosCE to their current technology stack empowers ISSTD to manage and deliver the following:

  • A personalized, intuitive learning dashboard
  • Mobile grand rounds/RSS attendance tracking
  • Persistent transcript records of all completed activities regardless of the year
  • Support for unlimited credit types – Personalized learner transcripts, credit tracking and certificates
  • Live event management
  • Single-sign-on integration
  • Robust assessment instruments
  • ACCME compliant PARS and JA-PARS reporting

When parent company, Symphony Technology Group (STG) announced the acquisition of EthosCE, William Chisholm, co-founder and Managing Partner of STG, said, “The acquisitions of EthosCE and CadmiumCD mark the beginning of a very exciting journey for STG and the two companies. Our vision is to create a purpose-built software platform for association, healthcare, life sciences and university customers to help them manage various continuing education, professional development and learning activities, events and content for their members.”

ISSTD’s implementation of both CadmiumCD and EthosCE platforms is yet another step toward this vision of a unified software platform for education management.

About CadmiumCD

CadmiumCD is an event management software company with more than 20 years of experience providing solutions for Meeting Planners, Exhibition Organizers, Education Directors, and Attendees. The company’s award-winning platform is trusted by more than 3,500 meeting professionals worldwide to collect, manage and share content to all event stakeholders.
For more information, visit www.cadmiumcd.com or call 1-877-426-6323.

About EthosCE

EthosCE is the leading learning management system for medical associations, academic medical centers, health systems, and medical education companies produced by DLC Solutions, LLC. Established in 2001, DLC Solutions develops innovative e-learning solutions to support diverse professional populations.
For more information, please visit www.ethosce.com

About ISSTD

The International Society for the Study of Trauma and Dissociation represents mental health professionals who specialise in treating complex trauma and dissociation. The ISSTD’s membership includes more than 1,500 clinicians and researchers. The ISSTD seeks to advance clinical, scientific, and societal understanding about the prevalence and consequences of complex trauma and dissociation.

Michael Doane, Marketing Manager, [email protected]

