Dallas, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Boyden, a premier global leadership and talent advisory firm, is delighted to welcome new Managing Partner Issy Perez, head of the Dallas office and leader of the firm’s global consumer & retail practice, effective immediately.

“The consumer and retail industries are at the nexus of change, with internal and external pressures redefining strategy, infrastructure, and talent,” Issy commented. “In today’s increasingly complex environment, it is critical to understand a client’s strategy to identify and assess the best candidates, evaluating not only their experience but also their potential fit within the corporate culture. I look forward to bringing my industry and search experience to Boyden’s dedicated team to help clients transform their leadership teams and achieve their goals.”

As global practice leader, consumer & retail, Issy will support Boyden’s growth and engagement with clients in consumer packaged goods, retail & apparel, luxury, travel, hospitality & leisure, consumer digital , and consumer health. As sustainability, digital developments, and geopolitics drive rapid structural change, this is redefining leadership roles, board profiles, and team interaction. Boyden meets the needs of multinationals, private, family-owned, and private equity-backed businesses through a suite of services across the talent life cycle. The firm’s expertise, proprietary frameworks, and sector insight are delivered through leadership consulting, interim management , and executive search.

Dallas is an important, diversified market for Boyden and is the second office in Texas along with Houston. Boyden United States has seen significant growth this year with marquee hires driven by strong demand in executive search and leadership consulting and partner promotions across the region.

Issy has over 25 years of experience in the consumer industry and 10 years of experience in global executive search. He has contributed to the success of some of the world’s leading CPG companies and brings a wealth of commercial expertise to understand client needs. Having walked in the shoes of his clients, Issy has significant expertise in general management, sales and marketing functional leadership, operational efficiency, and supply chain optimization.

Issy was previously Managing Director, Consumer Practice at a top-10 global talent advisory firm. Formerly, he was President, Britvic North America; Group Vice President, Sales Innovation at PepsiCo/Frito Lay; and General Manager, Central America, at Kraft Foods/Nabisco Biscuit Company. He started his career with Black & Decker and Procter & Gamble. Issy holds a Master of Management in marketing and finance from Kellogg Graduate School of Management, where he held the Bristol-Myers Squibb Fellowship; and a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Hamilton College, New York, where he received the Ned-Doyle Prize Scholarship. He is bilingual in English and Spanish.

About Boyden

Boyden is a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 70 offices in over 45 countries. Our global reach enables us to serve client needs anywhere they conduct business. We connect great companies with great leaders through executive search, interim management and leadership consulting solutions. Boyden is ranked amongst the top companies on Forbes’ Americas Best Executive Recruiting Firms for 2023. For further information, visit www.boyden.com.

