IST-North America and MTC Announce Exclusive Distribution Partnership

Leading CIPP Material Suppliers Partner to Bring Quality Products to North America

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Innovative Sewer Technologies-North America (IST) and Manufactured Technologies Co., LLC (MTC), an Aegion company, today announced an exclusive partnership to expand distribution of its high quality products to the small diameter cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) market across the United States and Canada. MTC will become the exclusive supplier of IST consumable products in North America beginning March 1, 2022.

As a result of this agreement, lining companies, plumbers, pipe contractors, and municipalities will have access to the internationally recognized IST brand of consumable products with the convenience of ordering through MTC. The partnership will simplify and accelerate distribution of IST’s quality products, including CIPP liner kits, both traditional and UV cured, as well as T-wraps and a host of pipeline repair solutions.

“Since the inception of IST in 1998, consumable products were our first focus. More than 20 years later, our premium products have a reputation for quality across international markets,” said Geno Camali, CEO, IST. “Our exciting partnership with MTC will bring our consumable products to the company’s expansive customer base.”

With nearly 50 years of combined CIPP material supplier experience, the partnership marks the beginning of a business relationship between two of the most well-established companies in the trenchless industry. Both IST and MTC are equally dedicated to exceptional quality and are committed to delivering unmatched client service.
        
“MTC is excited about this announcement as it fills an important aspect to our product offering. Our customers expect both quality and service, which fits perfectly with IST’s goal to raise the industry’s standards,” said Mark Wetzel, Senior Director, MTC. “IST’s commitment to product excellence, innovation, and customer support is a natural fit with our brand. We look forward to helping our customers take advantage of these new products.”

To learn more about the partnership between IST and MTC, visit trenchless.shop.

About IST
Innovative Sewer Technologies began in 1998 with consumable products and grew into a complete solution for trenchless equipment. For over 10 years, IST has been building robotic cutters and UV curing systems with the goal to always serve our existing customers to their complete satisfaction and to demonstrate to new customers our product quality and service. Concurrently, the company has grown to offer a wide range of trenchless equipment from various likeminded companies offering such products as CCTV systems, inversion drums, packers, and much more. For more information, visit trenchless.technology.

About MTC
Manufactured Technologies Corporation (MTC), a subsidiary of Aegion Corporation, provides high-quality CIPP liner products to the trenchless rehabilitation industry across North America and Europe. MTC supplies contractors and municipalities through its state-of-the-art manufacturing and multiple wetout facilities. For more information, visit manufacturedtechnologies.com.

For more information, contact:
Beth Kerley
Senior Director, Corporate Communications
bkerley@aegion.com 

