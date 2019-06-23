The votes of millions of Istanbul residents were being counted on Sunday after polls closed on a re-run of a mayoral election that has become a referendum on President Tayyip Erdogan’s policies, and a test of Turkey’s ailing democracy.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Ethiopia’s army chief, three others killed in failed regional coup - June 23, 2019
- Trump says did not threaten to demote Fed’s Powell: NBC interview - June 23, 2019
- Istanbul votes again in test for Turkish democracy, Erdogan - June 23, 2019