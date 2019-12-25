‘It doesn’t matter if it’s Christmas’: Hong Kong pro-democracy activists keep up protests

Hong Kong anti-government protesters marched through Christmas-decorated shopping malls chanting pro-democracy slogans on Wednesday as police fired tear gas to disperse crowds gathering on nearby streets.
