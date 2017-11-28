IT – Genium INET – Equity Derivatives – Change of tick size of options traded in SEK

As previously communicated, as of Friday December 1, 2017, Nasdaq Nordic will change the tick size of Swedish stock, index and ETF options traded in SEK.

Please note that following close of trading on Thursday November 30, 2017, all long orders remaining in the relevant order books will be deleted, in order to avoid any price inconsistency with the new tick size. Note that any such deleted order will not be re-entered on December 1 by Nasdaq Nordic.

For further information please see the attached file.



For further information and feedback concerning this information, please contact:

Trading Operations

[email protected]

+46 8 405 7360