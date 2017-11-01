IT – Genium INET Key Information Document Introduction – An Update

This Notice includes new information and updates to IT Notice 57/16, Derivatives – Product Information 94/16 and Clearing Information 94/16).
For full notice please see attached PDF file.
Best regards,
Tech Support
Global Market Operations
Group: + 46 8 405 6750
Tullvaktsvägen 15
SE-105 78 Stockholm
Sweden
[email protected]
http://business.nasdaq.com/
Nasdaq NewsFeed
GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)
- Global Beer Market Report 2017-2021 - November 1, 2017
- Cancer Genetics Announces Timing for Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Call & Update on vivoPharm Integration on Thursday, November 9th - November 1, 2017
- Global Light Business Jet Market Report 2017-2021 – Preference Toward Leasing an Aircraft Over Conventional Procurement - November 1, 2017