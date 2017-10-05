IT – Genium INET – Order Record Keeping updates – End-to-end testing available (55/17)

As previously communicated, under MiFID II Article 25 and RTS 24, a trading venue has to keep a database of all order records, quotes, session changes, and changes to the indicative prices and volumes during auctions. Nasdaq will support short codes on selected order entry fields for the Equity, Equity Derivatives, Commodities and Fixed Income markets to prevent sensitive full text data to be submitted on orders. Mapping of short codes to long codes will be done via Nasdaq Member Portal; either through REST API, SFTP file upload, or manually through the Member Portal GUI. For a summary of the technical solution and a high level time plan for the roll-out please consult the Nasdaq Order Record Keeping Guide, available on the Nasdaq Genium INET Technical Information website under Genium INET MiFID II 5.0.0201.

End-to-end testing: From order entry to Member Portal

As of today, end-to-end testing is available for Members and ISVs in Member Portal ORK Test, a test environment of the Member Portal, dedicated specifically for Order Record Keeping (ORK). Member Portal ORK Test is now connected to the Genium INET EXT4 and the INET M2 test environments. Customers are now able to test the real-time reconciliation functionality in the Member Portal GUI. This functionality allows customers to identify if all long code values have been provided for all short codes used on order entry.

Customers will be able to use the REST API and to manually upload CSV files or to register identifiers directly in the portal GUI. Please note that testing of file uploads via SFTP is currently not supported in Member Portal ORK Test. Nasdaq will activate this upload method as soon as possible and will announce its availability in a separate IT Notice. To support testing, an updated version of the Short Code Management API Manual has been published along with the CSV File Format Specification. Both documents are located on the Nasdaq Genium INET Technical Information website, under Genium INET MiFID II 5.0.0201.

Access to Member Portal Test

All Member Administrator user accounts in the Production version of Member Portal have been copied to Member Portal ORK Test and have been assigned randomized passwords. Member Administrators who have not yet accessed the test environment are therefore advised to visit https://memberportal-ext-test.nasdaq.com and click on the link “Forgot Password?”. It will then be possible to request a reset of the password via email. Once logged in to Member Portal ORK Test, administrators will be able to create more GUI user accounts for their firm. (If REST API user accounts are needed, these can be requested by submitting a regular request through the Production version of Member Portal.)

For further information and feedback concerning this information, please contact

Trading Operations

For technical questions, please contact

Technical Support

