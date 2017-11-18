IT –Genium INET Successfully Upgraded to 5.0.0201

The Genium INET platform has been successfully upgraded to 5.0.0201.



Please note that the markets will be in the same state during the upgrade weekend as any other weekend. Clearing Workstation 1 will not allow you to login to Genium INET when markets are closed.

Enhanced support

Technical Support will be available for support on Sunday November 19th, between 10:00 – 14:00 CET.

Clearing Workstation 2 (CW2) has now been decommissioned and replaced by Q-Port.

