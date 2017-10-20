Breaking News
Home / Top News / IT – INET Nordic and Genium INET – Reminder – Change of trading system for Convertible Bonds effective October 30, 2017

IT – INET Nordic and Genium INET – Reminder – Change of trading system for Convertible Bonds effective October 30, 2017

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 11 mins ago

As communicated earlier (51/17) and (10/17), Nasdaq Nordic has decided to migrate all Convertible bonds currently traded in the INET Nordic trading system to the Genium INET as the MiFID II related development work for bonds will be done in Genium INET.

The change will be mandatory for all members trading Convertible Bonds. This will be a migration and change of trading system, no delisting of products will be required.

The change to production will be implemented in Genium INET on October 30, 2017 as of which the market segments and respective instruments will be traded in Genium INET.

Current INET identifiers (last trading day in INET Nordic, October 27, 2017)

INET Market segment MIC INET sequent code GCF ID
OMX STO Convertibles XSTO 3 20
First North Convertibles STO FNSE 55 30

 

Current Instrument Scope on OMX STO Convertibles

Symbol Market Segment Instrument
ARISE KV1 OMX STO Convertibles Arise KV1
MIDW KV 3A OMX STO Convertibles Midway Holding KV 3A
MIDW KV 3B OMX STO Convertibles Midway Holding KV 3B
KDEV KV1 OMX STO Convertibles Karolinska Development KV1
STWK KV1 OMX STO Convertibles Stockwik Förvaltning KV 1
ENRO KV 1 OMX STO Convertibles Eniro KV 1

 

Current Instrument Scope on First North Convertibles STO

Symbol Market Segment Instrument
TASTE KV First North Convertibles STO myTaste KV
PAPI KV1 First North Convertibles STO Papilly KV 1

  

Future setup in Genium INET from October 30, 2017

Genium INET Market segment MIC Genium INET source code GCF ID
STO Convertible Bonds XSTO 140 804
STO FN Convertible Bonds FNSE 176 802

  

Market Data over GCF
When The Convertible Bonds markets are transferred from the INET equity trading platform to Genium INET trading platform the new market segments will going forward be included in Nordic Fixed Income market data products and no longer be included in Nordic Equity market data products.

New GCF ID market ID codes are available in the table above.

 

Legal and Market Model

The Nasdaq Nordic Member Rules and Market Model will be updated effective October 30.

Time Schedule

  • Genium INET EXT3/GCF TST4 test – Currently in test since March 6, 2017
  • Genium INET/GCF Production – October 30, 2017

The last day of trading in INET will be Friday October 27, 2017. Nasdaq Nordic will thereafter deregister the markets and instruments effective October 30 2017.

Good-Till-Cancel (GTC) orders will be deleted, and participants must consider re-entering these orders in Genium INET on Monday, October 30, 2017.


The first day of trading in Genium INET will be Monday, October 30, 2017.

From Monday October 23 until Monday October 30, 2017 no new convertible listings will be registered due to the migration activity.

 

Questions and feedback

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Anders Green, +46 8 405 6752, [email protected],  or Angelica Nordberg, +46 8 405 6633, [email protected]

  

Support

For technical questions please contact Technical Support (Genium INET):
Tel: +46 8 405 6750
E-mail: [email protected]

Or Nasdaq Equity Operations (INET):
Tel: +46 405 6410
E-mail: [email protected]

 

Best regards

Nasdaq Nordic

 

Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm are respectively brand names for Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, Nasdaq Iceland hf. and Nasdaq Stockholm AB.

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.