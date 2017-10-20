IT – INET Nordic and Genium INET – Reminder – Change of trading system for Convertible Bonds effective October 30, 2017

As communicated earlier (51/17) and (10/17), Nasdaq Nordic has decided to migrate all Convertible bonds currently traded in the INET Nordic trading system to the Genium INET as the MiFID II related development work for bonds will be done in Genium INET.

The change will be mandatory for all members trading Convertible Bonds. This will be a migration and change of trading system, no delisting of products will be required.

The change to production will be implemented in Genium INET on October 30, 2017 as of which the market segments and respective instruments will be traded in Genium INET.

Current INET identifiers (last trading day in INET Nordic, October 27, 2017)

INET Market segment MIC INET sequent code GCF ID OMX STO Convertibles XSTO 3 20 First North Convertibles STO FNSE 55 30

Current Instrument Scope on OMX STO Convertibles

Symbol Market Segment Instrument ARISE KV1 OMX STO Convertibles Arise KV1 MIDW KV 3A OMX STO Convertibles Midway Holding KV 3A MIDW KV 3B OMX STO Convertibles Midway Holding KV 3B KDEV KV1 OMX STO Convertibles Karolinska Development KV1 STWK KV1 OMX STO Convertibles Stockwik Förvaltning KV 1 ENRO KV 1 OMX STO Convertibles Eniro KV 1

Current Instrument Scope on First North Convertibles STO

Symbol Market Segment Instrument TASTE KV First North Convertibles STO myTaste KV PAPI KV1 First North Convertibles STO Papilly KV 1

Future setup in Genium INET from October 30, 2017

Genium INET Market segment MIC Genium INET source code GCF ID STO Convertible Bonds XSTO 140 804 STO FN Convertible Bonds FNSE 176 802

Market Data over GCF

When The Convertible Bonds markets are transferred from the INET equity trading platform to Genium INET trading platform the new market segments will going forward be included in Nordic Fixed Income market data products and no longer be included in Nordic Equity market data products.

New GCF ID market ID codes are available in the table above.

Legal and Market Model

The Nasdaq Nordic Member Rules and Market Model will be updated effective October 30.

Time Schedule

Genium INET EXT3/GCF TST4 test – Currently in test since March 6, 2017

Genium INET/GCF Production – October 30, 2017

The last day of trading in INET will be Friday October 27, 2017. Nasdaq Nordic will thereafter deregister the markets and instruments effective October 30 2017.

Good-Till-Cancel (GTC) orders will be deleted, and participants must consider re-entering these orders in Genium INET on Monday, October 30, 2017.



The first day of trading in Genium INET will be Monday, October 30, 2017.

From Monday October 23 until Monday October 30, 2017 no new convertible listings will be registered due to the migration activity.

Questions and feedback

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Anders Green, +46 8 405 6752, [email protected], or Angelica Nordberg, +46 8 405 6633, [email protected]

Support

For technical questions please contact Technical Support (Genium INET):

Tel: +46 8 405 6750

E-mail: [email protected]

Or Nasdaq Equity Operations (INET):

Tel: +46 405 6410

E-mail: [email protected]

