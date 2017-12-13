IT – INET Nordic – New segment MICs for Norwegian shares and ETFs (88/17)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB will allocate a new segment MIC ‘ONSE’ for Norwegian shares traded on First North Sweden and a new segment MIC ‘ESTO’ for Norwegian ETFs traded on Nasdaq Stockholm as of December 21, 2017. Note that Operating MIC ‘XSTO’ is not changing for these segments and remains as it is.
Details:
The Market Identifier Code (MIC) a unique identification code used to identify among other exchanges, trading platforms and markets. The MIC is a four alpha character code, and is defined in ISO 10383.
MICs are included as execution venue MIC Codes in FIX execution messages – LastMkt [30], Order Book Directory messages in ITCH, GLIMPSE and NLS, trade messages in NLS and GCF (TIP) and Basic Data messages on instrument level in GCF (TIP).
INET identifiers:
New segment MICs on trade messages are applicable for instruments traded on following INET market segments:
|INET market segment name
|INET market segment sequent no
|Old MIC
|New MIC
|First North NOK
|195
|FNSE
|ONSE
|OMX STO Fund units NOK
|185
|XSTO
|ESTO
Protocol specifications
This change has no impact to protocol specifications. Current versions of INET protocol specifications are available at the Nasdaq Nordic Technical Information website, under INET Nordic Protocol Specifications.
Implementation schedule
- INET Test NTF/GCF TST4 – December 13, 2017
- INET Test M2/GCF TST3 – December 13, 2017
- INET & GCF Production – December 21, 2017
INET Nordic Market Model:
No impact to the Market Model available on http://business.nasdaq.com/list/Rules-and-Regulations/European-rules/index.html
Support
For technical questions, please contact Nasdaq Cash Equity Operations:
Tel: +46 8 405 6410,
E-mail: [email protected]
Best regards,
Nasdaq Stockholm AB
