IT – INET Nordic – Price validation in Auction On Demand (AOD) (63/17)

Nasdaq Nordic introduced June 7, 2017 a new trading model, Auction On Demand (AOD), for all shares and some other instruments traded on Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki and Nasdaq Iceland.
No updates to INET protocol specifications.
The next INET Nordic Market Model will be updated reflecting the changes.
· INET Test (NTF), GCF TST4 – Currently in test,
Members can test out the functionality in the INET Test (NTF)/GCF TST4 and INET MiFID II Test environments.
