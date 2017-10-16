Breaking News
Home / Top News / IT – INET Nordic – Update #2 – Implementation plan for Market Maker Order enhancement, and Removal of opening auction for Warrants, Certificates and ETNs (67/17)

IT – INET Nordic – Update #2 – Implementation plan for Market Maker Order enhancement, and Removal of opening auction for Warrants, Certificates and ETNs (67/17)

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 10 mins ago

As communicated earlier in 64/17, 54/17 and 47/17, following requests from market participants, Nasdaq Nordic has decided to implement a set of enhancements to the current Market Maker Order (MMO). The enhancements will be launched in conjunction with removal of the current opening auction from Warrant, Certificate and Exchange Traded Notes (ETN) market segments on Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Copenhagen and Nasdaq Stockholm as communicated in 56/17.

Based on supplementary Member feedback, Nasdaq Nordic has decided to implement further improvements to the MMO service. Nasdaq Nordic announced in 64/17 a need to move of the production go live date for both the MMO enhancement and the removal of the opening auctions.

The improvements made to the service comprises of a set of supplementary functions to the already pre-announced MMO market model (please see Draft Market Model):

·        No opening auction

·        Continuous trading starts 09:00:05 (Warrants), 09:00:30 (Certificates and ETN)

·        GTC orders carried over from previous to the next trading day

·        Order Management during Pre-Open will be allowed

·        GTCs and New Orders submitted during Pre-Open will be passed on to the MMO queue, and released at continuous trading when the Market Maker has established a Valid spread. Market Makers and retail clients will then fully benefit from the MMO functionality.

Testing access

In order to facilitate for the additional improvements described above, the previously announced MMO enhancement will be temporary removed in INET Nordic test systems (NTF/M2) tomorrow October 17, 2017 to October 25, 2017.

From October 26, 2017 testing of the MMO enhancements and additional improvements will be available. From that date the MMO matching pause will be set to 600 milliseconds as in production.   

Nasdaq Nordic still plans to communicate an updated time schedule for the go live during week commencing October 16, 2017.

Legal and Market Model

The INET Nordic Market Model will be updated, effective as of launch of the service in production and changes will be available before the effective date. 

Time Schedule

·   INET Test (NTF), GCF TST4 – Currently limited functionality in test, from October 26, 2017 full support 

·   INET MiFID II Test – Currently limited functionality in test, from October 26, 2017 full support  

·   INET Production – TBD 

Questions and feedback

For further information and feedback concerning this information, please contact Anders Green, +46 8 405 67 52, [email protected]

Support

For technical questions, please contact Nasdaq Cash Equity Operations:
Tel: +46 8 405 6410,
E-mail: [email protected]

 

Best regards,

Nasdaq Nordic

 

Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm are respectively brand names for Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, Nasdaq Iceland hf. and Nasdaq Stockholm AB.

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.