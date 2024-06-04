President Biden’s announcement of a new asylum bar for migrants coming across the southern border when encounters hit a certain level was met with immediate criticism from both Democrats and Republicans — with Republicans calling it a “stunt” and some Democrats accusing him of betraying migrants.
Biden signed a proclamation that will temporarily suspend the entry of non-citizens across the southern border once the number of average border encounters exceeds 2,500 a day over
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)