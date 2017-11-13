IT – Reminder: Genium INET 5.0.0201 Project Update

This is a reminder that the Genium INET platform will be upgraded to version 5.0.0201 this weekend. The upgrade will commence Saturday morning November 18th, and is planned to be completed on Saturday evening at 18:00 CET. An IT-Notice will be published after completion of the upgrade.

The markets will be in the same state during the Sunday as any other Sunday. Clearing Workstation 1 will not allow you to login to Genium INET when markets are closed.

Enhanced support

Technical Support will be available for support on Sunday November 19th, between 10:00 – 14:00 CET.

As of November 20th, it is mandatory to use the upgraded versions of Trading Workstation and Clearing Workstation 1, available on the Enhancement web, older versions will not be supported.

Q-Port replaces Clearing Workstation 2 (CW2), after November 17th CW2 will not be available.

The previously communicated new fields on order entry and on-exchange trade reports become mandatory where applicable from November 20th.

Please see the Genium INET 5.0.0201 website for further information of the impact and what is being introduced in Genium INET 5.0.0201:

http://www.nasdaqomx.com/transactions/technicalinformation/geniuminet/enhancements/genium-inet-mifid-ii-5.0.0201



For Technical questions or comments, please contact:

Technical Support

[email protected]

+46 8 405 6750



For questions regarding user accounts logins, please contact:

Member Services

[email protected]

+46 8 405 6660

