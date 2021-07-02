Breaking News
felene vodka
It Works! Shares Top Beauty Products Needed for Daily Summer Routine

With summer right around the corner, now is the perfect time to add It Works! skincare products to your routine.

PALMETTO BAY, Fla., July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Summertime is almost here, so it’s the perfect opportunity to rev up your daily skincare routine. Industry leader It Works! offers a range of innovative beauty and nutrition products that take care of skin while providing the body with the nutrients it needs.

It Works! is sharing its top five product picks that will leave skin looking youthful and radiant from the inside out.

  1. It Works! Hair Skin Nails – This beautifying supplement with keratin and biotin boost the body’s natural collagen so healthy hair, skin, and nails can be easily achieved and maintained.†
  2. It Works! Hydrating Facial Mask – This mask is specially formulated with powerful skin rejuvenating ingredients like hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, and kombucha to plump and firm skin in as little as 30 minutes.
  3. Enhancing Lash & Brow Serum – Exclusively created in collaboration with Dr. Paul Nassif from the hit television series, Botched, this serum fortifies and nourishes lashes and brows from their roots. Notice results in less than a month with lashes and brows that look healthy, strong, and lush.
  4. It Works! Radiance – This clinically studied hydrating serum with hyaluronic acid is intended for the face and neck areas. It leaves skin glowing and youthful. This formula also helps soothe dry, irritated, and damaged skin with aloe, chamomile, and witch hazel.
  5. It Works! Lip & Eye – Soften and smooth the skin around the lip and eye area with this formula that contains soothing botanicals that will leave skin feeling soft and smooth.

“It Works! is proud to offer a variety of products that help people feel like the best versions of themselves,” said Kindsey Pentecost, CMO of It Works!. “The summer months can be tough on skin, and our offerings help ensure it’s left feeling healthy and moisturized.”

Similar research, published in the Skin Pharmacology and Physiology journal, saw a group of women either take a collagen supplement or a placebo for eight weeks. When the time was up, those who took the supplement had higher skin elasticity levels.

The vitality of skin, hair, and nails depends on the intake of vitamins and supplements, such as collagen, hyaluronic acid, and Vitamins A, C, and E. When a diet falls short, supplementing with beauty products can enhance the daily routine.

To learn more about It Works! beauty and nutrition products, visit www.itworks.com.

† This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Individual results can and will vary. It Works! cosmetic products are purely cosmetic in nature and do not claim to cure/treat/prevent any skin & hair related disorders. If you are allergic to any ingredients listed, or are under treatment or on medication for your skin, please consult with your physician prior to use.

About It Works!

At It Works!, we know that sometimes, simple adjustments to your daily routine can change everything. With our results-driven, easy-to-use products, you have unlimited opportunities to achieve beauty and body confidence. Our philosophy is that every product we provide must enhance your life and jumpstart your journey towards personal achievement. We deliver product solutions that are backed by science, simple to incorporate into your existing routine and that truly work! To learn more, click here.

