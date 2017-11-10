ITALEAF: The Board of Directors approved the results as at 30 September 2017.

PRESS RELEASE 10 NOVEMBER 2017

ITALEAF: Interim Report January-March 2017

The Board of Directors approved the results as at 30 September 2017. NAV equal to Euro 30.5 million. Ebitda equal to Euro 0.6 million. Net Result amounted to Euro -0.27 million

Revenues amounted to € 2.7 million (€ 51.3 million for the Italeaf Group consolidated)

EBITDA equal to € 0.6 million (€ 7.3 million for the Italeaf Group consolidated)

EBIT amounted to € 0.13 million (€ -7.8 million for the Italeaf Group consolidated)

EBT equal to € -0.36 million (€ -12.2 million for the Italeaf Group consolidated)

Net Result amounted to € -0.27 million (€ -8.2 million for the Italeaf Group consolidated)

Shareholders’ Equity amounted to € 28.5 million (€ 58.2 million for the Italeaf Group consolidated)

NFP of € 16 million (€ 103.8 million for the Italeaf Group consolidated)

NAV equal approximately to € 30.5 million

The board of directors of Italeaf, holding company and first Italian company builder active in cleantech and smart innovation sectors, listed on on NASDAQ OMX First North, has approved today the interim report as at 30 September 2017.

Financial highlights*

As at June 30, 2017 As at June 30, 2016 Change % in Euro Revenues from sales and services 2,654,574 3,153,387 -15.8% EBITDA 592,481 809,754 -26.8% EBIT 133,441 358,325 -62.8% EBT (355,666) (3,121,561) -88.6% Net profit/(loss) (265,918) (2,627,066) -89.9% As at December 31, 2016 Shareholders’ equity 28,474,172 27,040,087 +5.3% Total net financial debt 16,041,048 17,007,361 -5.7%

*Separated Interim Report prepared in accordance with accounting principles ITALIAN GAAP

The NAV of Italeaf amounted to Euro 30,5 million as at September 30, (-7%; Euro 32.8 million at 30 June 2017); Nav per share Euro 1.78 million.

The Interim Report as at September 30, 2017 in full version and in English will be published on the Company’s website and on Nasdaq Inpublic, attached to this press release.

Italeaf SpA, established in December 2010, is a holding company and a business accelerator for companies and startups in the areas of innovation and cleantech. Italeaf operates as a company builder, promoting the creation and development of industrial startups in the fields of cleantech, smart energy and technological innovation. Italeaf has headquarters and plants in Italy at Nera Montoro (Narni), Terni, Milano and Lecce; has international offices in London and Hong Kong. The company controls TerniEnergia, listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange and active in the fields of renewable energy, energy efficiency and waste management, and Skyrobotic, in the business development and manufacture of civil and commercial drones in mini and micro classes for the professional market, Numanova, operating in the field of innovative metallurgy and additive manufacturing, and Italeaf RE, a real estate company. Italeaf holds a minority stake in Vitruviano LAB, a research center active in the R&D sector for special materials, green chemistry, digital transformation and cleantech.

