Italian Sardines square off against Salvini ahead of crucial vote

The “Sardines” grassroots movement protesting against the populism of far-right Italian leader Matteo Salvini staged a mass rally in the northern city of Bologna on Sunday ahead of a regional vote that could shake up national politics.
