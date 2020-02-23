Italy battles ‘explosion’ of coronavirus cases as third patient dies

Italy raced on Sunday to contain the biggest outbreak of coronavirus in Europe, sealing off the worst affected towns and banning public events in much of the north as a third patient died of the illness.
