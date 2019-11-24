Italy grants access to Spanish migrant rescue ship

Italian authorities have agreed to grant the Open Arms ship access to a port to disembark 62 African migrants it has been carrying since Wednesday, the founder of the Spanish rescue mission said on Sunday.
