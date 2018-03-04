Italy vote points to stalemate with 5-Star in ascendancy

ROME (Reuters) – Italian voters delivered a hung parliament on Sunday, flocking to anti-establishment and far-right parties in record numbers and casting the euro zone’s third-largest economy into political gridlock, initial results showed.
