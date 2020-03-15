Italy’s coronavirus toll surges as worries grow over hospitals

Italy recorded 368 more deaths from the coronavirus outbreak on Sunday, its biggest one day rise, amid growing concern about the ability of its strained health system to cope with the relentless increase in new cases.
