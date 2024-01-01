Giannini, nicknamed Tripolino, had said his secrets were light meals, no stress or smoking and taking each day as a giftItaly’s oldest man, who credited “light meals and no stress” for his longevity, has died at the age of 111.Tripoli Giannini, nicknamed Tripolino, died at his home in Cecina, near Livorno in Tuscany, on New Year’s Eve. He was the second-oldest man in Europe, after André Ludwig, a Frenchman who is 75 days older. Continue reading…

