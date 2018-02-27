Breaking News
Home / Top News / Itaú Corpbanca Updates the Time for the Release of its Fourth Quarter 2017 Financial Results

Itaú Corpbanca Updates the Time for the Release of its Fourth Quarter 2017 Financial Results

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

SANTIAGO, Chile, Feb. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ITAÚ CORPBANCA (NYSE:ITCB) (SSE:ITAUCORP) announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2017, before the market opens in New York on Wednesday, February 28, 2018, instead of releasing it after the market closes, as previously announced.

The Company’s conference call with the management team to discuss the financial results will remain as scheduled on Thursday, March 1, 2018, at 11:00 A.M. Santiago time (9:00 A.M. ET). The call will be hosted by Milton Maluhy, Itaú CorpBanca’s Chief Executive Officer, Gabriel Moura, Itaú Corpbanca’s Chief Financial Officer, and Claudia Labbé, Itaú Corpbanca’s Head of Investor Relations.

About Itaú Corpbanca

ITAÚ CORPBANCA (NYSE:ITCB) (SSE:ITAUCORP) is the entity resulting from the merger of Banco Itaú Chile with and into Corpbanca on April 1, 2016. The current ownership structure is: 36.06% owned by Itaú Unibanco, 30.65% owned by CorpGroup and 33.29% owned by minority shareholders. Itaú Unibanco is the sole controlling shareholder of the merged bank. Within this context and without limiting the above, Itaú Unibanco and CorpGroup have signed a shareholders’ agreement relating to corporate governance, dividend policy (based on performance and capital metrics), transfer of shares, liquidity and other matters.

The merged bank has become the fourth largest private bank in Chile and will result in a banking platform for future expansion in Latin America, specifically in Chile, Colombia, Peru, and Central America. Itaú Corpbanca is a commercial bank based in Chile with operations also in Colombia and Panama. In addition, Itaú Corpbanca has a branch in New York and representative offices in Madrid and Lima. Focused on large and medium companies and individuals, Itaú Corpbanca offers universal banking products. In 2012, the bank initiated a regionalization process and as of the date hereof has acquired two banks in Colombia -Banco Santander Colombia and Helm Bank-, becoming the first Chilean bank having banking subsidiaries abroad. The merger with Banco Itaú Chile and the business combination of our two banks in Colombia, represent the continued success of our regionalization process.

As of December 31, 2017, according to the Chilean Superintendence of Banks, Itaú Corpbanca was the fourth largest private bank in Chile in terms of the overall size of its customer loan portfolio, equivalent to 10.8% market share.

As of the same date, according to the Colombian Superintendence of Finance, Itaú Corpbanca Colombia was the seventh largest bank in Colombia in terms of total loans and also the seventh largest bank in Colombia in terms of total deposits, as reported under local regulatory and accounting principles. As of December 31, 2017, its market share by loans reached 5.0%.

Investor Relations – Itaú Corpbanca
+56 (2) 2660-1701 / [email protected]

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.