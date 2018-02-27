Itaú Corpbanca Updates the Time for the Release of its Fourth Quarter 2017 Financial Results

SANTIAGO, Chile, Feb. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ITAÚ CORPBANCA (NYSE:ITCB) (SSE:ITAUCORP) announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2017, before the market opens in New York on Wednesday, February 28, 2018, instead of releasing it after the market closes, as previously announced.

The Company’s conference call with the management team to discuss the financial results will remain as scheduled on Thursday, March 1, 2018, at 11:00 A.M. Santiago time (9:00 A.M. ET). The call will be hosted by Milton Maluhy, Itaú CorpBanca’s Chief Executive Officer, Gabriel Moura, Itaú Corpbanca’s Chief Financial Officer, and Claudia Labbé, Itaú Corpbanca’s Head of Investor Relations.

About Itaú Corpbanca

ITAÚ CORPBANCA (NYSE:ITCB) (SSE:ITAUCORP) is the entity resulting from the merger of Banco Itaú Chile with and into Corpbanca on April 1, 2016. The current ownership structure is: 36.06% owned by Itaú Unibanco, 30.65% owned by CorpGroup and 33.29% owned by minority shareholders. Itaú Unibanco is the sole controlling shareholder of the merged bank. Within this context and without limiting the above, Itaú Unibanco and CorpGroup have signed a shareholders’ agreement relating to corporate governance, dividend policy (based on performance and capital metrics), transfer of shares, liquidity and other matters.

The merged bank has become the fourth largest private bank in Chile and will result in a banking platform for future expansion in Latin America, specifically in Chile, Colombia, Peru, and Central America. Itaú Corpbanca is a commercial bank based in Chile with operations also in Colombia and Panama. In addition, Itaú Corpbanca has a branch in New York and representative offices in Madrid and Lima. Focused on large and medium companies and individuals, Itaú Corpbanca offers universal banking products. In 2012, the bank initiated a regionalization process and as of the date hereof has acquired two banks in Colombia -Banco Santander Colombia and Helm Bank-, becoming the first Chilean bank having banking subsidiaries abroad. The merger with Banco Itaú Chile and the business combination of our two banks in Colombia, represent the continued success of our regionalization process.

As of December 31, 2017, according to the Chilean Superintendence of Banks, Itaú Corpbanca was the fourth largest private bank in Chile in terms of the overall size of its customer loan portfolio, equivalent to 10.8% market share.

As of the same date, according to the Colombian Superintendence of Finance, Itaú Corpbanca Colombia was the seventh largest bank in Colombia in terms of total loans and also the seventh largest bank in Colombia in terms of total deposits, as reported under local regulatory and accounting principles. As of December 31, 2017, its market share by loans reached 5.0%.

Investor Relations – Itaú Corpbanca

+56 (2) 2660-1701 / [email protected]