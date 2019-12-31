Breaking News
Iteld Plastic Surgery Adds New Body-Contouring Technology

Board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Lawrence Iteld now offers BODYtite for tightening skin and reducing fat

CHICAGO, Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Skin tightening, fat reduction, and muscle toning are three essentials for body contouring, with cellulite reduction an added benefit. Recently introduced to the lineup of shaping and toning procedures at Iteld Plastic Surgery in Chicago, BODYtite—otherwise known as radiofrequency-assisted lipolysis—is designed to address excess fat and skin. While it is not a substitute for surgical procedures designed to tackle significant loose skin, this body-contouring treatment helps to bridge the gap for “tweeners” who have a moderate level of skin laxity but are not yet ready to have a full body lift or facelift.

FDA-approved BODYtite has dual benefits of simultaneously reducing fat while firming up skin without the need for injections, long incisions, or an extended recovery time. The BODYtite workstation, from global medical technologies provider InMode, heats up deeper layers of skin in a precise, controlled manner. It removes isolated deposits of diet-resistant fat from the abdomen, thighs, knees, and arms, as well as love handles, bra rolls, and banana rolls. The same technology also powers FACEtite for tightening the face, neck, and small, specific areas of the body, as well as ACCUtite for precisely targeting smaller areas that are difficult to reach.

BODYtite involves very small, easily concealed incisions that allow a probe attached to the handpiece to move under the skin, where it heats fat cells to a temperature of around 160 degrees F, which liquefies them. Results are visible right away, but patients will continue to see gradual improvements over time as liquefied fat is processed and flushed out. The treatment also causes loose skin to contract and stimulates collagen production for a firmer look. BODYtite is sometimes combined with liposuction to refine the surgical results.

The treatment typically works well for patients who are already close to their ideal weight. The Iteld Plastic Surgery team can help you determine whether you’re a better candidate for the BODYtite platform or plastic surgery. In addition to BODYtite, Dr. Iteld also offers Kybella®, CoolSculpting®, eTwo skin rejuvenation, Profound wrinkle and cellulite treatment, Sublative®, and Sublime.

Learn more about BODYtite, FACEtite, and ACCUtite at the Chicago-based Iteld Plastic Surgery. For general inquiries or to book a consultation, call 312.757.4505 or fill out a short contact form.

