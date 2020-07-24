iTeos Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and GOSSELIES, Belgium, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ITOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery and development of a new generation of highly differentiated immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 10,586,316 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $19.00 per share. All of the shares are being offered by iTeos. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on July 24, 2020 under the ticker symbol “ITOS.” The gross proceeds of the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by iTeos, are expected to be approximately $201.1 million. The offering is expected to close on July 28, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, iTeos has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,587,947 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

J.P. Morgan, SVB Leerink and Piper Sandler & Co. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Wedbush PacGrow is acting as lead manager for the offering.

About iTeos Therapeutics

iTeos Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery and development of a new generation of highly differentiated immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients.

