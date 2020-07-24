Breaking News
iTeos Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and GOSSELIES, Belgium, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ITOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery and development of a new generation of highly differentiated immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 10,586,316 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $19.00 per share. All of the shares are being offered by iTeos. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on July 24, 2020 under the ticker symbol “ITOS.”  The gross proceeds of the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by iTeos, are expected to be approximately $201.1 million. The offering is expected to close on July 28, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, iTeos has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,587,947 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

J.P. Morgan, SVB Leerink and Piper Sandler & Co. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Wedbush PacGrow is acting as lead manager for the offering.

Registration statements relating to these securities became effective on July 23, 2020. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at [email protected]; SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110, by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6218, or by email at [email protected]; or Piper Sandler & Co., Attention: 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, Attention: Prospectus Department, by telephone at (800) 747-3924, or by e-mail at [email protected]

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About iTeos Therapeutics
iTeos Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery and development of a new generation of highly differentiated immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients.

Media Contact:
Michel Detheux, CEO
iTeos Therapeutics Inc.
[email protected]

Amber Fennell, Paul Kidwell
Consilium Strategic Communications
+44 203 709 5700
[email protected]

Investor Contact:

Sarah McCabe, Zofia Mita
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
+ 1 212 362 1200
[email protected]

 

