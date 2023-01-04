San Francisco, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Iterable, the most powerful customer communication platform that helps brands activate data to deliver joyful interactions at scale, today announced it was recognized by customers as a Customers’ Choice in the December 2022 Gartner Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer” report for Multichannel Marketing Hubs. The distinction is based on feedback and ratings from customers who have experience with the Iterable team and its platform. Over 150 verified customer reviews recommend Iterable, with a 4.7 out of 5 stars.

Iterable works with the world’s leading brands, including Calm, Doordash, Glassdoor, and Zoopla, to activate data and create individualized, harmonized, and dynamic multi-channel communications across the entire customer journey. Over the past year, the company has continued its momentum, surpassing 1000 customers using its platform, and announcing its expansion to Australia and New Zealand to support its growing global customer base. Iterable is praised by customers for its powerful data activation, ease of use, fast ROI, and outstanding customer support.

“The Gartner’s Customers’ Choice distinction is the best validation of the value and quality of Iterable’s customer communication platform and our outstanding commitment to customer success.” shared Andrew Boni, CEO and co-founder of Iterable. “We are rapidly becoming the new standard for customer-centric brands because of Iterable’s unique capabilities to deliver full data activation, easy-to-use automation, and scalability to connect with millions of people around the world with joy.”

Notable feedback from Iterable customers on Gartner Peer Insights includes:

“I’ve used many enterprise-level ESPs and CRM tools over the years, and none have been as easy to use as Iterable. Both the implementation and overall use of Iterable has been great – the onboarding was super organized and efficient. Using the tool day to day is easy, straightforward, and meets our business needs…We’re really happy with the product and services provided by Iterable.” — Director of Growth, Media, United States

“My experience using Iterable has been great! I started using the platform at my company a few years ago, and at the time I was a beginner. The UI is easy to get down and their documentation is exceptional. It’s been easy to learn new features and build my skill set over the years with their journeys, ability to personalize templates with logic, and more.” — Senior CRM Manager, Retail, United States

“The actual customer service to us from Iterable as a vendor has been remarkable. An easy vendor to work with that understands our needs and always exceeds our expectations.” — Head of Digital, Media, New Zealand

“I’ve been using Iterable for years, and my overall experience has always been great. I find it a great tool to accelerate the overall growth of the company.” — Senior Growth Marketing Manager, Finance, Armenia

“Iterable has been a great platform to integrate. Its modular design and customisation options really helped bring our complex ERP framework on board. The onboarding team are fantastic and the support service is second to none.” — CRM Manager, Services (Non-Government), UK

Iterable’s commitment to customer experience manifests in its premier marketing conference, Activate Summit. Activate Summit arms the next generation of marketers with the community, support, and guidance they need to drive loyalty and revenue for their brand. To see firsthand what makes Iterable the leading Customers’ Choice, register for the company’s next Activate Summit, happening in San Francisco on April 17-19, 2023.

To access the 2022 Gartner Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer”: Multichannel Marketing Hubs report, please visit here. To learn about Iterable, visit www.iterable.com.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner and Peer Insights are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

About Iterable

Iterable is the most powerful communication platform that helps brands like DoorDash, Calm, and Glassdoor activate customers with joyful interactions at scale. Transforming real-time data into individualized, harmonized, and dynamic communications, Iterable empowers more than 1000 brands to build long-lasting relationships with their customers and meet their goals.

CONTACT: Lauren Benner Iterable 7209009818 lauren.benner@iterable.com