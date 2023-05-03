Tagtstrom joins from Alimentation Couche-Tard, which uses Iterate’s low-code AI platform Interplay to develop and release innovative digital initiatives

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Iterate.ai , whose innovation ecosystem enables customers to build production-ready enterprise applications, today announced the appointment of Magnus Tagtstrom as Corporate VP of Emerging Tech and GM for Europe. Tagtstrom has decades of experience leading digital innovation projects and optimizing critical business processes, with particular expertise in AI technologies. He will work with Co-Founder/CTO Brian Sathianathan and the executive team to accelerate the Interplay roadmap, and he will lead Iterate’s business expansion across Europe.

Tagtstrom joins Iterate with 20+ years of technology and business leadership. His career has had a particularly strong focus on digital strategy and execution within the retail sector, an industry where Iterate has seen outsized demand for low-code innovation . Tagtstrom most recently served as the Global Vice President of Innovation at Alimentation Couche-Tard. While there, he advanced and successfully deployed several new digital deployments—including the world’s largest computer-vision-based checkout deployment in retail, and pay-by-plate functionality in many of the global company’s convenience stores and gas stations. Successfully wielding advanced AI capabilities has been key to Tagtstrom’s accomplishments, and has helped enable the $60 billion enterprise to innovate quickly and release new projects with high frequency.

Tagtstrom began with Circle K (owned by Alimentation Couche-Tard) in 2011, serving several roles that included leading global fuel supply chain optimization. His tenure at Alimentation Couche-Tard and Circle K followed nearly eight years as a management consultant at Accenture, where he also focused on retail technology strategy. Tagtstrom holds a Master of Science degree in Electrical Engineering and a Bachelor’s degree in Business from Lund University in Sweden.

“I’ve been fortunate to see—first-hand, at Alimentation Couche-Tard—how Iterate’s low-code code platform can turn a digital innovation dream into a reality, and do so at scale,” said Tagtstrom. “Low-code and AI are quickly becoming use-or-be-left-behind strategies for businesses across industries. By continuing to quickly and securely incorporate the most impactful new technologies into its Interplay platform, Iterate is playing a pivotal role in ensuring its customers can stay ahead of competitors and deliver truly unique digital experiences. I’m thrilled to be joining Iterate for its next stage of growth.”

Some of the world’s largest and most innovative companies—including Ulta Beauty, Circle K, and Pampered Chef—use the Interplay low-code platform to develop, scale, and iterate applications at a fraction of the time and expense it would take to hardcode and launch similar capabilities. The platform has continued to add cutting-edge, pre-coded technologies that customers can implement with drag-and-drop simplicity, including AI, machine learning, IoT, API data connections, and other capabilities. Most recently, the low-code platform added generative AI functionality, including fully-integrated Stable Diffusion, ChatGPT, and other OpenAI tools that accelerate the development of customized and differentiated applications and customer experiences.

“Magnus brings Iterate a rare combination of proven business acumen and deep technology understanding,” said Brian Sathianathan, co-founder and CTO at Iterate.ai. “He’s an award-winning leader—several times over—who has had an immense and lasting impact on innovation at Alimentation Couche-Tard. We also believe that his perspective, working closely with Interplay on the customer side, will be invaluable to both the low-code platform decisions we make and to our go-to-market strategy in Europe. We’re excited to welcome Magnus, a longtime partner to Iterate, to the team.”

