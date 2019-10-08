iTradeNetwork Launches New Logistics Module to Disrupt the Perishables Freight Industry

DUBLIN, Calif., Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — iTradeNetwork, the leading global provider of supply chain management solutions for the food and beverage industry, is proud to announce the launch of iTradeFreight—a new logistics module to modernize the freight industry for perishables.

When it comes to transporting perishable commodities, the current volatile logistics landscape puts pressure on margins and product shelf life. “Our customers are looking for ways to better plan for complex logistical challenges,” says Nathan Romney, Senior Vice President of Product Management at iTradeNetwork. “Shippers, buyers, and carriers need a way to connect seamlessly and access upfront, transparent pricing at the touch of a button. Our customers will be able to do all of this and more with iTradeFreight.”

iTradeFreight turns logistics into a competitive advantage for customers by providing real-time freight quotes, scenario planning, and modeling to optimize logistics costs. This makes load management part of the procurement process from the beginning and helps users determine when to ship, how to optimize their shipments, and how to save on freight costs so that they can maximize their margins on every purchase order. This innovative, tech-forward approach to freight means shippers can spend less time sourcing quotes and capacity and more time getting goods to market.

“Logistics is a huge pain point for our customers, and it is eroding their margins significantly,” says Rhonda Bassett-Spiers, CEO of iTradeNetwork. “With iTradeFreight, our customers will maximize their margins on every order by factoring logistics into their all-in procurement costs — and that is incredibly powerful.”

iTrade’s new integrated Logistics Module is one of many platform innovations iTrade has delivered to the market in the last year, including iTrade Blockchain —the first homegrown blockchain solution for perishables, iTradeOrder —a brand new order management, traceability and quality inspection solution for ambitious mid-market companies, and, most recently, offering part of their iTracefresh suite for free to over 2,000 suppliers to jumpstart industry-wide traceability.

About iTradeNetwork, Inc.

iTradeNetwork, Inc. is the leading global provider supply chain management and intelligence solutions to the retail, hospitality and foodservice industries. Built upon deep industry expertise, a rich data foundation and our industries’ most extensive trading partner network, ITN’s collaborative solutions allow distributors, manufacturers, operators, retailers, suppliers and wholesalers of all sizes to reduce cost, grow revenue and strengthen trading partner relationships. Today, ITN’s growing customer list includes over 6,000 global companies. For more information, visit: www.itradenetwork.com .