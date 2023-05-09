Run, Jump, Dash, and Roll Through a Dazzling and Dangerous World

NEW YORK, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Atari ® — one of the world’s most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment producers — is pleased to reveal today Mr. Run and Jump. An action-platformer in the truest sense, Mr. Run and Jump sends players on a neon-infused journey where only quick reflexes and skillful maneuvering will prove successful against treacherous enemies and a trove of fierce challenges. It launches on PC via Steam and Epic, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, and Atari VCS later this year.

It’s dangerous business going out your front door, especially when you’re exploring the Realms of Color, where the titular Mr. Run and Jump must embark on a fast-paced, fluorescent adventure to defeat the ghastly Void and find his missing dog, Leap.

Watch the announcement trailer:

YouTube | Download

Mr. Run and Jump features precise controls, silky smooth gameplay, and free-flowing level design, making it a speedrunner’s dream. Run, jump, dash, and roll to hard-to-reach locations to find collectibles, or adjust the difficulty level via Dynamic Assistance to enjoy a more approachable experience with the heart-pounding peril cranked down a couple of notches.

Mr. Run and Jump was originally created in 2021 as an Atari 2600 game, designed by John Mikula, a developer at St. Louis-based indie studio Graphite Lab. Its precise platforming showcases the legacy 2600 hardware, still capable of engaging hobbyists and fans 40+ years after its release. The teams at Atari and Graphite Lab were so enamored with the 2600 title that they teamed up to create a modern version of Mr. Run and Jump, highlighting the best of the 2600 title for modern consoles and PCs, and layering in a beautiful landscape of color and sound.

“We are thrilled to introduce Mr. Run and Jump to gamers worldwide,” said Matt Raithel, Graphite Lab Owner and Studio Director. “Dazzling animation, intense platforming, and approachable characters all come together in a package that was made better with the help and support of the team at Atari.”

Key Features:

Dozens of unique levels within six distinct, vibrant, and beautifully illustrated worlds

A variety of devious enemies, each with their own attack patterns and personalities

30+ hours of gameplay including Time Trials, hard-to-reach collectibles, achievements, and more

Precise controls make Mr. Run and Jump’s platforming as smooth as butter

An original story of a transformed world, a devouring Void, and all the wonders of the Realms of Color

Developed by Graphite Lab and Heavy Horse Games, Mr. Run and Jump launches later this summer on Windows PC via Steam and Epic, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One and Series X|S, and Atari VCS.

About Atari

Atari is an interactive entertainment company and an iconic gaming industry brand that transcends generations and audiences. The company is globally recognized for its multi-platform, interactive entertainment, and licensed products. Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 unique games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command®, Pong®, and RollerCoaster Tycoon®. Atari has offices in New York and Paris. Visit us online at www.Atari.com.

About Graphite Lab

Founded in 2009, Graphite Lab is led by owner and Studio Director Matt Raithel. The independent video game development studio produces hit titles featuring some of the world’s most visible and iconic brands. Graphite Lab specializes in bringing brands to life in fun and entertaining ways, including recent releases on PC, consoles, and mobile platforms. Graphite Lab is headquartered at 650 Maryville University Dr in St. Louis, Mo. For more information visit graphitelab.com .