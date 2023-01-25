The Newest Addition to Atari’s Hit Recharged Series Adds More Caverns, More Weapons, and a Trancy Soundtrack from Megan McDuffee

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Atari ® — one of the world’s most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment producers — is thrilled to announce today the next addition to the massively popular Atari Recharged series: Caverns of Mars. Based on the classic vertical scrolling shooter, Caverns of Mars: Recharged retains its retro charm and once again sees players descend through the subterranean landscape of Mars where enemies are plentiful and ammo is limited. Caverns of Mars: Recharged is coming to PC, consoles, Nintendo Switch, and Atari VCS later this year.

In Caverns of Mars: Recharged, players progress through 30 unique missions set within three primary “depths” of Mars, descending deeper and deeper into enemy territory. Blast through oncoming hostile fire, bull through debris and obstructions, and dodge other obstacles all while keeping a close eye on fuel and ammo reserves. Featuring a unique local co-op mode, players can team up with one partner assigned to navigation while the other player shoots the drone!

Keeping in tune with the rest of the Atari Recharged series, Caverns of Mars: Recharged includes a global leaderboard where players can compete for points or speed, as well as an original soundtrack from award-winning artists and composer Megan McDuffee.

Watch the Caverns of Mars: Recharged reveal trailer:

“Caverns of Mars is a great early example of a game designed for Atari’s 8-bit computers, which makes it a perfect addition to the Atari Recharged series,”said Atari CEO Wade Rosen. “It’s an intensely fun arcade-style experience in both single player and two-player co-op.”

Key Features Include:

Fully Destructible: The environments in Caverns of Mars: Recharged are fully destructible — don’t hesitate to blast through any obstruction in your way, but be wary of fuel reserves. Each shot depletes fuel, but speedy travel grants time bonuses!

The environments in Caverns of Mars: Recharged are fully destructible — don’t hesitate to blast through any obstruction in your way, but be wary of fuel reserves. Each shot depletes fuel, but speedy travel grants time bonuses! Arcade Mode: Traverse the depths of Mars in three stages, strategically choosing upgrades and power-ups that will make each run unique

Traverse the depths of Mars in three stages, strategically choosing upgrades and power-ups that will make each run unique Challenge Mode: Progress through 30 bite-sized challenges across navigation, combat, and other exciting scenarios

Progress through 30 bite-sized challenges across navigation, combat, and other exciting scenarios Perky Power-Ups: Collect weapons that will change your strategy on the fly for tactical maneuvering. Carve a new path with a well-aimed railgun shot or let the spread of a shotgun blast do the talking for you!

Caverns of Mars: Recharged is coming in spring 2023 to Windows PC via Steam and GOG, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Atari VCS.

Caverns of Mars: Recharged is developed by SneakyBox and published by Atari.

A press kit including logos, videos, GIFs, and box art is available here: https://uberstrategist.link/Caverns-of-Mars-pkit .

