FIRST ON FOX: Florida lawmakers in both the House and the Senate are moving to ban officials from terror-sponsoring countries from viewing sensitive areas of airports, after outrage over a tour of Miami International Airport by officials of the communist Cuban regime.
Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., and Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., are introducing legislation in the House and Senate, first seen by Fox News Digital, that would prohibit countries designated as a State Sponsor
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Possible McConnell replacement takes Democrat IVF accusations head on with major announcement - June 5, 2024
- ‘It’s absurd’: Congress takes bipartisan action after Cuban officials’ tour secure parts of major airport - June 5, 2024
- WATCH: Lawmakers invoke Hunter Biden, Second Amendment in defending gun laws - June 5, 2024