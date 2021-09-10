Breaking News
It’s Back! Food Lion Feeds’ Sack to Give Back Program Returns this College Football Season

1,000 Meals Will Be Donated for Every QB Sack

Through Food Lion Feeds Sack to Give Back program, the retailer will donate 1,000 meals for every quarterback sack by a participating school.

Food Lion Feeds has donated 574,000 meals through the previous three seasons of the campaign.

SALISBURY, N.C., Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Food Lion Feeds’ Sack to Give Back program is returning to the gridiron this fall to help feed more food-insecure neighbors. Through the innovative effort to fight hunger, the retailer is partnering with 27 colleges and universities and will donate 1,000 (up to 30,000 meals per school) for every quarterback sack made by the participating institution. The meals will be donated to the local Feeding America® member food bank near each school. Food Lion Feeds has donated 574,000 meals through the previous three seasons of the campaign.

“At Food Lion, we’re as passionate about ending hunger as our neighbors are about their favorite team,” said Kevin Durkee, manager of Food Lion Feeds. “Neighbors may be on opposite sides of the field on Saturday, but ending hunger is a cause we can all support. We’re excited about giving college football fans one more reason to cheer this fall. We wish all the participating schools a successful season both on the field and on the Sack to Give Back scoreboard.”

The participating colleges and food bank which will benefit from each school’s efforts are as follows:

School School Location Food Bank
Appalachian State University Boone, NC Second Harvest Food Bank of NWNC
Bowie State University Bowie, MD Maryland Food Bank
Catawba University Salisbury, NC Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina
Clemson University Clemson, SC Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina
College of William and Mary Williamsburg, VA Virginia Peninsula Foodbank
East Carolina University Greenville, NC Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC
Elizabeth City State University Elizabeth City, NC Food Bank of the Albemarle
Elon University Elon, NC Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC
Fayetteville State University Fayetteville, NC Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast NC
James Madison University Harrisonburg, VA Blue Ridge Area Food Bank
Johnson C. Smith University Charlotte, NC Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina
Liberty University Lynchburg, VA Blue Ridge Area Food Bank
Lincoln University Oxford, PA Food Bank of Delaware
Livingston College Salisbury, NC Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina
North Carolina State University Raleigh, NC Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC
Old Dominion University Norfolk, VA Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore
Saint Augustine’s University Raleigh, NC Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC
Shaw University Raleigh, NC Inter-Faith Food Shuttle
University of Delaware Newark, DE Food Bank of Delaware
University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, NC Inter-Faith Food Shuttle
University of Richmond Richmond, VA FeedMore
Virginia State University Ettrick, VA FeedMore
Virginia Tech University Blacksburg, VA Feeding Southwest Virginia
Virginia Union University Richmond, VA FeedMore
Wake Forest University Winston-Salem, NC Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC
Winston Salem State University Winston-Salem, NC Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC
North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University Greensboro, NC Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC

About Food Lion
Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, has more than 1,100 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 82,000 associates. By leveraging its longstanding heritage of low prices and convenient locations, Food Lion is working to own the easiest full shop grocery experience in the Southeast, anchored by a strong commitment to affordability, freshness and the communities it serves. Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has donated more than 750 million meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com or job applicants may visit www.foodlion.com/careers.

CONTACTS: Food Lion Media Relations
  704-245-3317
  [email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0e80623d-4a1c-400d-96b9-e35c3809d434

 

