'Sea sparkles' appeared at Hobart's waterfront, the NSW mid-north coast and Sydney's Manly, with hundreds delighting in the natural phenomenonRevellers along the Hobart waterfront welcomed in the new year with the glow of fireworks in the sky – and bright, blue bioluminescence lighting up the ocean.With an easterly wind bringing the "sea sparkle" to the east coast, onlookers were treated to a truly glowing end to 2023.

