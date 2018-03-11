It’s not just theater: U.S. officials defend Trump-Kim meeting

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. officials on Sunday defended President Donald Trump’s decision to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, saying the move was not just for show and not a gift to Pyongyang, as one senator insisted.
